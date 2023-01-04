JOLIET, Ill. — A south suburban man was sentenced to two years in prison following a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant mother and her three young sons.

Sean Woulfe, 30, of Beecher, pleaded guilty to four counts of reckless homicide and one count of reckless homicide of an unborn child back in July following a mistrial in March 2022.

In the mistrial, the judge learned that 11 jurors favored a guilty verdict and one juror did not, the Naperville Sun reported.

On Wednesday, a circuit court judge sentenced Woulfe to two years in prison on each count to be served concurrently — meaning two years total. He will get credit for 172 days already served behind bars.

On the morning of July 24, 2017, Lindsey Schmidt, 29, of Beecher, was driving her three sons, Owen, 6, Weston, 4, and Kaleb, 19 months, to Bible classes. While near the intersection of Yates and Corning in Beecher, Woulfe was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 over 80 miles per hour.

Lindsey Schmidt and her family

His vehicle collided with Schmidt’s 2014 Subaru Outback — killing the pregnant mother and Kaleb. Weston died at Comer Children’s Hospital the following night and Owen died two days later.

At the time of the crash, police said alcohol or drugs were not a factor and that Woulfe missed a stop sign.

He was initially held on a $1 million bond.