PARK FOREST, Ill. — A grandmother and grandfather have both been charged with first degree murder after their 5-year-old granddaughter was found unresponsive, and later died at Comer Children’s Hospital, according to the Park Forest Police Department.

Klent Elwoods, 62, and Lisa Jones, 57, who were both charged with 1st degree murder Sunday in the investigation into the death of their five-year-old granddaughter, Jada Moore.

Police said Klent Elwoods, 62, and Lisa Jones, 57, were both charged with first degree murder Sunday in the death of 5-year-old Jada Moore, after investigative evidence was presented to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office by Park Forest detectives.

According to Park Forest PD, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Osage Street for an unresponsive five-year-old girl around 10:50 p.m. Friday. Elwoods called 911 and admitted to abusing Jada, and told dispatchers she was unresponsive.

First responders administered CPR on arrival before taking Jada to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital, where she was then airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, and later died from her injuries sometime around 9 a.m. Saturday.

When Park Forest PD took Elwoods and Jones into police custody, both admitted to physically abusing Jada during interviews with detectives.

Police said Jada exhibited signs of recent physical abuse, as well as older indicators.

Elwoods and Jones are both due in Bond Court at the Markham Courthouse Monday.