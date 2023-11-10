LANSING, Ill. — A man was charged with first-degree murder after his 2-month-old daughter was found dead from alleged abuse at a Lansing motel.

Just before 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Lansing police were dispatched to a Motel 6, located in the 2100 block of Bernice Road, for an unresponsive subject.

Authorities at the scene found an unresponsive 2-month-old baby girl. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Lake County, Indiana Medical Examiner’s Office handled the cause of death and it was determined to be homicide.

Police allege following an investigation, the infant’s father, Joshua McGhee, 24, formerly of Lansing, was responsible. He was charged with first-degree murder and failure to register as a sex offender.

McGhee was charged in Cook County.