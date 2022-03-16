HARVEY, Ill. — For firefighters everywhere, just getting to the call can be as dangerous as the emergency itself. Enter the Illinois Fire Service Institute, or IFS, and their state-of-the-art simulator. Anything that rescue crews could or would encounter on a real call can be duplicated with the simulator.

IFSI’s Dan Bracken said what can take years to learn in real life can be offered much sooner through the simulator

“It’s a safer environment. We can change the weather. We can go from night to day,” he said. “It gives them the full experience to drive a fire truck.”

He estimates 850 firefighters in Cook County have been trained on the SimTech-developed simulator since it was introduced.

Harvey Deputy Fire Chief Howard Fisher said the technology can literally be a lifesaver.

“When you combine technology and training, we can correct their bad habits,” he said. “It also saves us money on the training.”

Jamar White has been a Harvey firefighter for two years.

“What I like most about it is being able to help people,” he said. “Unfortunately when we get called out people are not having the best day.”

For firefighters newer to the job like White, it gives him the confidence to become the best first responder he can be.