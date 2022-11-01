FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Homewood-Flossmoor High School released a letter to families in the community today after Flossmoor police were called to the high school for an alleged sexual assault Monday.

The school is quoted in the letter saying, “students were working in small breakout groups within the theater department to rehearse lines when the alleged sexual assault occurred.”

The letter went on to say, “We are all feeling a variety of emotions, including shock, sadness and anger.”

Police said a female student reported she was assaulted in the building on Monday, prompting the police response.

Shortly thereafter, police said they took a male student into custody for further questioning but released him into the custody of his father afterward.

School officials said they are fully cooperating with law enforcement during the ongoing investigation, but charges have not been filed against the accused student, and it is unclear if the school has taken any disciplinary action against him.

