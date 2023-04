CHICAGO — A former gyro and beef shop owner was charged in federal court for allegedly under reporting income at the restaurant for over three years.

Heyam Malick, 64, of Orland Park, the former owner of Smiley’s Gyros and Beef, located in Plainfield, is facing three counts of filing a false tax return.

She is accused of under reporting over $725,000 worth of income from 2016 to 2020.

Each tax fraud charge carries a potential sentence of three years.