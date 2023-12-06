MONEE, Ill. — It takes a lot of toys to fill a minivan. But for the seventh year in a row, two south suburban teens are filling several.

Drawing on her own experience of receiving gifts during hospitalizations, Monee’s Maddy Rodrigues, 16, and her older brother Zach, 17, are once again spearheading a toy drive for Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

The inspiration for what the siblings call Zach and Maddy’s Toy Drive comes from Maddy’s own health challenges. She was born with brittle bone disease, requiring frequent hospitalizations.

“I’ve broken 80-something bones, and I’m only 16,” Maddy said.

Donations from toy drives helped brighten some difficult days.

“I grew up going to hospitals and stuff, and I think about all the times I was given a toy and what helped me through difficult times,” Maddy said.

Maddy Rodrigues (Photo courtesy Rodrigues family)

That left Maddy and her brother with a soft spot for kids in the hospital. So when the community toy drive for hospitalized children dried up, they decided to take it on themselves so that those children, as Zach says, could “actually feel that joy instead of feeling that tragic thing going on in their life.”

The siblings made a Facebook page, Zach and Maddy’s Toy Drive for Comer Children’s Hospital, and just hoped that first year to get enough donations in time for Christmas. But they never expected what they received, enough toys to fill dozens of shopping carts and two cars.

“I was very surprised,” Maddy said. “I told my dad, I was like…’I did not expect this. This is crazy.'”

“It just blew our minds,” Zach added.

The next year, even more donations poured in, and Zach and Maddy’s Toy Drive has kept going ever since. Last Christmas, the siblings dropped off 1,276 toys.

Last Christmas, Zach and Maddy’s Toy Drive collected 1,276 donations. (Photos courtesy Rodrigues family)

“At that moment, you realize you’re doing something right and you want to keep doing that,” Zach said. “Even if it’s just a small moment of feeling that Christmas joy, then I think it’s worth it.”

The siblings are back at it this December, squeezing in shopping trips between homework, basketball and cheer practice. It’s how Maddy Rodrigues pays back all that kindness she once received.

With Zach graduating from high school this spring, however, the siblings did say this will likely be the last year for their toy drive. But they hope their story inspires other young people to step up and spread their own holiday magic.

Because for Zach and Maddy Rodrigues, full carts equals full hearts.

“It feels good to know there’s a part of me that’s healing because I’m helping other people,” Maddy said.

A GoFundMe page is set up with a goal of $500 for Zach and Maddy’s Toy Drive.

Zach and Maddy Rodrigues hope their toy drive will inspire other young people to step up and share their own holiday magic. (Photo courtesy Rodrigues family)