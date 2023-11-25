DIXMOOR, Ill. — An investigation is underway after an early-morning shooting at a bar in Dixmoor left three people injured, police say.

According to Dixmoor Police, the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. at Maddie’s, a bar in the 1400 block of South Wood Street.

Police in the area say they heard gunshots at the bar around 3:17 a.m. and saw people fleeing from the establishment after arriving on the scene.

Officers say police entered the bar and found three people who had suffered gunshot wounds. A woman who was shot in the right shoulder, a man who was shot in the neck, and another man who was shot in the chest.

Family members transported the injured woman to the hospital and the other two victims were taken by ambulance. Police say all three victims are currently in stable condition.

It is currently unclear what led to the shooting and police say no arrests have been made.