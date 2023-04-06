POSEN, Ill. — A semi-truck driver was critically wounded early Thursday morning during an apparent road rage shooting in Posen.

At around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at 147th and the intersection of southbound I-57.

Police said a semi-truck driver sustained at least one gunshot wound following an isolated road rage incident. He was transported in critical condition and has underwent surgery, but still remains critical.

Police are waiting to confirm witness statements before issuing vehicle information of the suspected shooter.

No one is in custody.