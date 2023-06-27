OAK LAWN, Ill. — The Oak Lawn Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect involved in a armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Oak Lawn Police Department, officers responded to the Chase Bank on the 5700 block on 95th Street on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m. on reports of a armed bank robbery.

The suspect involved has been described as a white man, between 40 and 50-years-old, wearing a short dark wig, facial hair, khaki jacket, dark blue t-shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes. He reportedly entered the bank armed with a semi-automatic handgun demanding money from the bank tellers.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading south on the 9500 block of Major Avenue with an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone that can help identify the offender are asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.