WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — A school bus crashed into a home to avoid hitting animal in Western Springs Thursday morning.

According to a Western Springs spokesperson, the incident took place around 6:30 a.m. when the bus drove into a house near the 3800 block of Hampton Avenue in an attempt to avoid hitting an animal.

Th spokesperson said the driver was the only one on the bus and that the damage to the home was not structural in nature.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution.