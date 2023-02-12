ROBBINS, Ill. — A 71-year-old man is dead and three teens are in custody after police said the teens were in a stolen Kia and crashed into the car the man was driving.

Sean Howard, a spokesperson for the Robbins Police Department, said an officer noticed the Kia around 2:30 p.m. Sunday with a broken driver’s side window on Kedzie Avenue.

As the officer got closer, he noticed smoke from the crash a few blocks ahead, Howard said.

The 71-year-old man, who was in another car, was taken to a hospital and later died, Howard said.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

Additional details haven’t been released.