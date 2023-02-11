POSEN, Ill. — Posen police said they are looking for two people who pulled out a gun and hijacked a BMW during a test drive on Saturday.
Posen police Det. Sgt. Matthew Leveille said the people went to a used car dealership and asked to take a BMW for a test drive.
During the drive, one of the people pulled out a gun while the other person pulled the employee out of the car, Leveille said.
The two then went north on the Tri-State Tollway from 147th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Posen police.