OAK LAWN, Ill. — A portion of South Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn was closed on Monday afternoon after a car crashed into a business near 105th Place, police say.

According to a post shared by the Oak Lawn Police Department on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, a section of South Cicero Avenue was closed between 105th place and 107th Street after a car crashed into the Dollar Tree store in the area.

Police say the the northbound lanes have since reopened but the southbound lanes will remain closed until about 5 p.m. on Monday.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

