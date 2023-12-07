ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Officials in Romeoville on Thursday released new details in the killing of a family of four in September.

Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two sons, ages 7 and 9, were killed in their home on the 500 block of Concord Avenue during the weekend of Sept. 18. The family’s three dogs were also killed.

Nathaniel Huey Jr., of Streamwood, was suspected in their deaths. According to police, Huey Jr. was located in Catoosa, Oklahoma a few days after the family was killed. He was driving a vehicle with Ermalinda Palomo when police found him. The vehicle attempted to elude police and it was involved in a fiery single-car crash. Two gunshots were heard at the scene by responding officers. Palomo was located with a gunshot wound and was transported in critical condition. She later died.

Huey Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, officials with the Village of Romeoville tweeted a statement that said Bartolomei and Huey Jr. had a relationship and that both Rolon and Palomo were aware of the relationship. Officials also said evidence indicates Palomo was aware of Huey Jr.’s intent to murder the family and she was involved in the planning of the crime. Officials said evidence suggests she drove Heuy Jr. to and from the crime scene at the time the murders took place.

Officials said there is no evidence any other suspects were involved.

According to the statement, the investigation is “nearing completion” but is not yet finalized.