GLENWOOD, Ill. — Two employees have been charged for allegedly opening fire on a delivery driver at a suburban Popeyes.

According to Glenwood police, on Sunday officers responded to a Popeyes, located in the 18200 block of South Halsted, on the report of shots fired.

Following an investigation, police allege Trevon Jackson, 19, of Steger, and Omarion Roberts, 19, of Ford Heights, opened fire on a food delivery driver over a heated exchange regarding a “delayed food order.”

The shots were fired at the driver and his passenger as they were fleeing, police said.

No one was injured.

Jackson and Roberts were charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. A third employee, Clifton Stewart, 55, of Sauk Village, was accused of concealing evidence and making false statements.

A manager told WGN News Friday that all three involved have been terminated.