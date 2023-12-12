RIVERDALE, Ill. — Police are asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead after a structure fire in the south suburbs over the weekend.

According to Riverdale police, officers were called to the scene of the fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. After the officers arrived, they found the body of a woman who they say had been set on fire.

Authorities are now working to identify the woman and are asking for the public’s help.

Riverdale police say the woman is believed to be Hispanic or African-American and has a large one-color tattoo on her upper right arm, depicting praying hands wrapped with a rosary, with the word “faith” written underneath.

Ornate watch worn by woman found dead after south suburban fire

Police say the woman was also wearing an ornate wristwatch at the time of her death. Police provided photos of the wristwatch in hopes someone may recognize it.

Officers did not provide details on the specific location where the fire broke out or what may have sparked the blaze.

According to police, the fire is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Riverdale Police Department at 708-841-2203 or email tips to mweber@villageofriverdale.net