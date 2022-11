CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A security guard was shot Wednesday inside River Oaks Mall.

Within the last hour, authorities responded to a report of a shooting at the mall, located in the 90 block of River Oaks Center Drive.

A police spokesperson told WGN News a security guard has been shot during “a possible robbery attempt” inside a jewelry store at the mall.

No further information was provided.

