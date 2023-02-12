PARK FOREST, Ill. — The school bus driver who struck and killed a 7-year-old boy running alongside the bus last month in Park Forest is facing one citation for not having the proper license endorsements at the time of the incident.

In a news release, the Park Forest Police Department said the driver, who hasn’t been identified, isn’t facing any moving violations in connection with the Jan. 20 incident that killed Connor Kaczmarski.

The driver was charged with operating a commercial vehicle with a canceled CDL police said, because they didn’t turn in the needed medical documents to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office and their CDL and school bus driver endorsement were canceled on Jan. 8.

As detectives reviewed evidence, including video, toxicology results, electronic data to ensure the driver wasn’t distracted by electronic devices and interviews, they said the driver had no indication the child had been struck.

Police said the child was running alongside the bus and moved in front of the bus after the driver turned a corner from the last stop.

The driver is due in court on March 31.

The police department is reminding anyone who may need help processing these events is asked to call the department’s community engagement coordinator at 708-748-4701.