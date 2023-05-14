DOLTON, Ill. — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting in the South Suburbs, a source tells WGN.

Police responded to a shooting in the 14700 block of Blackstone Avenue around 4 p.m. in Dolton.

According to a source, one victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition, while two others were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

