HARVEY, Ill. — A man confessed to shooting and burying his boyfriend in a Harvey yard and the body was subsequently found, police said.

At around 3:10 p.m., Harvey police detained Marquis Johnson, 26, for an outstanding warrant in Chicago.

While in custody, police said Johnson confessed to shooting and burying his then-boyfriend in the yard of an abandoned residence in the 15800 block of Myrtle Avenue.

At the aforementioned address, authorities recovered the body of an unidentified man.

Harvey police and Illinois State Police recovered the weapon believed to be used. Police did not what charges Johnson is facing after he was taken into custody.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Harvey Police Department at 708-331-2131.