CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A 19-year-old man has been accused of killing a 64-year-old at a south suburban forest preserve with a “ghost gun.”

On Tuesday at around 12:25 p.m., authorities responded to a shots fired call at the Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve.

Police said they discovered a Chevy Malibu stuck in dense brush and attempting to reserve. Police then observed the driver, Jaylen Lewis, 19, of Calumet City, allegedly toss a firearm, later determined to be a “ghost gun,” and backpack.

Responding officers also located a 64-year-old man, of Lansing, shot to death on the ground.

Lewis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.