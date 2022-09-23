OAK FOREST, Ill. — The medical examiner said four people were killed after officials responded to a barricade situation and house fire in suburban Oak Forest.

The Oak Forest Police Department said officers responded to a domestic disturbance called involving a report of gunfire on the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, police found two people in the driveway and a third in the roadway near the home. All three had been shot and were taken to local hospitals. All three people later died of their injuries. They have not yet been identified.

Police said officers at the scene were handling a barricade situation at the home after the suspect had gone inside. Officials issued a community alert to residents and school leaders to shelter in place.

At some point, a juvenile evacuated the home and officers saw smoke and flames coming from the house.

When the fire was put out, first responders went side and found the suspect dead.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood said she was getting ready for work Friday morning when she heard multiple gunshots.

She said one of the girls who lived in home that was on fire was banging on her door. She let her inside and the girl said she was calling 911 because her father had shot her mother and two older siblings.

The neighbor said she saw multiple people from the home laying in the driveway and street. She said six people lived there total: a mother, father and their children.

She said she had seen police at the home within the past couple of days, but she didn’t know why.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Burnett at the Oak Forest Police Department at 708-687-1376.