MARKHAM, Ill. — A person was shot late Sunday night on I-57 in Markham.

Just before 11:35 p.m., Illinois State Troopers responded to northbound lanes of I-57 near 159th Street on the report of a shooting.

A person was shot while driving in that area, ISP said. They were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was provided.