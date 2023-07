KANKAKEE, Ill. — A person was shot and killed Tuesday night in Kankakee.

At around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of North Park Avenue on the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located an individual suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The person, who has not been identified at this time, died as a result of the shooting.

Police said more information will be released Wednesday.

No one is in custody.