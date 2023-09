PEOTONE, Ill. — A 61-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Peotone.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday on Route 50 and Corning Avenue.

Police said the 61-year-old man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.