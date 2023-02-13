MONEE, Ill. — A suburban Amazon warehouse facility has had over 30 vehicle burglaries in the parking lot since mid-December.

Since Dec. 19, Monee Police Chief Scott Koerner told WGN News his department has been investigating 33 motor vehicle burglaries at Amazon’s fulfillment center, located in the 6600 block of West Monee Manhattan Road.

The facility has been hit hard on two particular nights. On Dec. 30, there were 10 vehicle burglaries and on Jan. 26 there were nine.

Police said all of the burglaries have taken place between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

A 20-year-old employee recently purchased her first vehicle with her own money. She just didn’t know exactly when it happened, but when she walked out of her shift Friday, the window of her new car was smashed in.

“It was the first ever car I bought myself,” she said. “When that happened, I was devastated. Now, I am just going to have my parents drop me off.”

Chief Koerner told WGN News they are working with Amazon officials to acquire video surveillance. Koerner said Amazon has increased the number of security guards working in the lot area and Monee police have dedicated additional patrols.

In the last three thefts, the following red SUV was used.

Anyone with information can contact Monee police at 708-534-8541.