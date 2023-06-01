BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by police in Blue Island.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the area of Broadway and Division for a suspicious vehicle and well-being check of a man who was unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

Upon arrival, police said officers observed an AR-15 pistol on the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Additional officers arrived to the scene as attempts were made to wake the man.

According to police, the man finally woke up and saw the officers — then reached for the front passenger seat.

Police said one officer then fired one round and shot the man in the torso area. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services responded to the scene to process evidence and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force has launched an independent investigation.

The name of the man and the officer will not be disclosed at this time due to the shooting being an active investigation.