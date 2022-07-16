SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — A man is dead after firing gunshots at a gathering in Maicach Park.

Police said the man got into an argument with his current and former girlfriend at a family reunion at the park. The man left with his current girlfriend, but came back later and fired shots at the gathering.

An off-duty police officer at the gathering returned fire, hitting the man, who later died at the hospital from his wounds. No bystanders were injured in the incident.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information can contact South Holland police at (708) 331-3131, extension 2.