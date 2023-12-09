TINLEY PARK, Ill. — An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed early Saturday morning after a traffic crash in Tinley Park, according to village officials.

Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of 179th Street and LaGrange Road and both drivers were transported to Silver Cross Hospital, where the officer was pronounced dead. The other driver was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center for further treatment of his injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The Tinley Park Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team is still working the scene.