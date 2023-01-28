OAK FOREST, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy is dead after he was shot Saturday afternoon in Oak Forest, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 1:20 p.m. in the 15500 block of Cicero Avenue.

When Oak Forest Police Department officers arrived, they found the boy behind a building with a single gunshot wound.

His death is being investigated as a homicide by Oak Forest police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Burnett at 708-687-1376.