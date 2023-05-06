OAK FOREST, Ill. — The Oak Forest Bowling Center was destroyed after a massive fire early Saturday morning.

In a news release, the Oak Forest Fire Department was called to the bowling center around 2:30 a.m. in the 15200 block of South Cicero Avenue.

About 12 other fire departments were dispatched to help fight the massive three-alarm fire.

Two employees were inside when the fire started but they were able to get out safely, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Dozens of people stopped by on Saturday to look at the remains and reflect on their memories.

“To come down this street today and see that building in like six or seven hours completely gone is crazy,” Anthony Petties said.

It’s been a long-standing staple for decades and it has remained in the hands of the same family.

In addition to the 32 lanes, there was also a restaurant and an outdoor recreation area.

“It’s the center of our little town here,” Katrina Sullivan said. “It has been around for so long. It’s where everyone comes on the weekends.”

From gatherings to bowling and volleyball leagues, customers reminisced about some of their special memories.

“I worked here for about 20 years,” Kurt Abendroth said. “My parents worked here, my sister worked here. I met my wife here.”

A GoFundMe has been created to try to support the owners.

“Even just seeing the community page on Facebook,” Katrina Sullivan said. “Everyone is putting together GoFundMe pages and have been reaching out to the family who owns it. So you know if they’re not able to rebuild, we’re gonna make sure they’re going to be rebuilt.”