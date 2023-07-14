GRANT PARK, Ill. — A south suburban boy is in the running for a national mullet championship.

Cole McMartin, of Grant Park, who turns three next week, has been living the “business in the front, party in the back” lifestyle for his entire life.

McMartin’s father got the idea from someone winning the USA Mullet Championship from his hometown in Wisconsin. This year the organization has partnered with former NFL star Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors foundation.

Despite the great hairdo, the cause is personal for the McMartins.

Cole McMartin, courtesy family

“A friend of my husband, was in the Marines,” mother Sheri McMartin said. “He has PTSD really hard sometimes and we love him. This is going to a great cause.”

As of publication, McMartin over 640 votes and counting. Each voter has the option to leave a donation for the charity.

While there’s not an official ranking before the next round of voting, which begins July 20, family has been keeping an eye on totals and believes he’s around third place in the national kids’ category.

Cole McMartin, courtesy family

With an eye on the contest since his birth, the McMartins have never really given Cole a haircut.

“We thought since he was born ‘this kid is growing a mullet’,” McMartin said. “Never cut it, the back has been going for two and a half years.”

While everyone loves it, McMartin laughed the only person who may have other ideas is her mother-in-law.

“She would love to cut it” McMartin said with laughs. “We told her we’re not going to cut it.”

Cole still has some work to do, but is in prime position to be in the running. The final round of voting is from Aug. 7-11.

He’s a big fan of his hair.

Cole McMartin, courtesy family

“This past spring he started to play with his hair more,” his mother said. “He likes it down all of the time.”

Visit here to vote for McMartin.