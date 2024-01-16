DOLTON, Ill. — Crews have been working to fix nearly four water main’s that have broken over the course of Tuesday amid freezing cold temperatures.

Two of the water mains broke near Diekman Court and Greenwood Avenue. Both have since been repaired.

Crews have been working on a broken water main near the intersection of 142nd Street and Grant Street since 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Residents in the area of 142nd Street and Grant Street are likely experiencing low water pressure, but crews said they have not cut the water completely.

Officials told WGN-TV that a boil order will not be necessary at this time.