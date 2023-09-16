MONEE, Ill. — A wallaby named Rupert has been reunited with his owners after going missing this week, according to the animal’s owner.

Rupert’s owner Josie Hange said the search came to an end on Saturday after Rupert was found a couple of miles away from his home in Monee.

The 2-year-old wallaby went missing from the Hange family’s backyard on Tuesday night.

According to Hange, Rupert was in great condition when he was found and did not have any cuts or bruises.

Will County Animal Control officials notified Monee residents about the loose wallaby on Thursday and asked the public to be on the lookout and document areas where he was spotted.

The family has a license for the animal and it is registered with the county.