MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police are seeking a second suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Maywood.

On Sept. 16, 17-year-old high school student Dyron Underwood was killed. Two weeks later on Sept. 30, police arrested Rigoberto Estrella, 32, of Melrose Park, for first-degree murder.

Police believe Estrella was allegedly the driver of the suspected vehicle used during the murder.

Rigoberto Estrella

Christian Corona, 23, of Maywood, is still at-large and has a warrant against him in connection with the shooting of Underwood, police said.

Detectives said Corona frequents the West Side of Chicago, Melrose Park and Maywood.