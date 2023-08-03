LANSING, Ill. — A man who was fatally shot during an armed robbery at a gas station in Lansing Thursday morning has been identified.

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as 53-year-old Cameron Webster Sr.

The shooting happened at the QuikTrip gas station near the 17300 block of Torrence Avenue around 4:39 a.m.

According to police, an armed robbery took place outside the gas station where Webster Sr. was shot and killed on the scene.

At this time, police cannot confirm how many people fired shots.

An active investigation into the shooting is underway with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force assisting.

Lansing Police Chief Al Phillips told WGN the gas station had just opened a few weeks ago. Police said officers are working with QuikTrip to review surveillance video of the shooting.