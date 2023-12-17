HOMEWOOD, Ill. – A man was hospitalized on Sunday after police say he was shot during an attempted carjacking in Homewood.

According to Homewood police, officers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. in the 17900 block of Halsted Street after receiving reports about a gunshot victim in the area.

Police say the 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound during an attempted carjacking and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers say following the shooting, the people responsible fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Aurhtories have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting and an investigation by Homewood police and the Illinois State Police is underway.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 708-206-3420.