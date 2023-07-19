JOLIET, Ill. — A shooting in Joliet left one man dead and sent a teenager in the hospital Monday afternoon.

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Baker Avenue on reports of shots fired just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a SUV that appeared to have struck a parked vehicle on the 100 block of Baker Avenue.

Inside of the SUV, officers located an unresponsive 23-year-old man in the driver’s seat who had sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and chest.

The 23-year-old was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Joliet PD, a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg had been transported to the Silver Cross Hospital emergency room by private vehicle. Authorities believe their injury may be related to the shooting that involved the 23-year-old.

No further information has been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting are asked to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online if they wish to remain anonymous.