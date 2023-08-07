TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A man was charged with first-degree murder after a lengthy standoff in the south suburbs due to the deadly stabbing of a 30-year-old woman.

Chad Oster, 36, of Tinley Park, was taken into custody Saturday after a search warrant was conducted at his home in the 18200 block of Glen Swilly Circle. Prior to being arrested, a SWAT standoff ensued.

He’s accused of stabbing 30-year-old Lauren Pikor to death in the 5300 block of Diamond Drive, located in Oak Forest, on Friday night. She was found dead in the roadway outside of a home when authorities arrived.

On Sunday, Oster was charged with first-degree murder. He’s due in bond court on Monday.

A GoFundMe for Pikor has raised over $25,000 at this time.