HICKORY HILLS, Ill. — A 37-year-old man is charged after a shooting outside a restaurant in south suburban Hickory Hills.

Police said Robert Evrard, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in a shooting outside Prime Time Restaurant, located at 7750 West 95th Street, last Friday.

According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Evrard faces four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

He is due in bond court Friday.