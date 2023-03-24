RIVERDALE, Ill. — A new lawsuit filed by a man claims two Riverdale police officers entered his home with excessive force.

The 28-year-old man said the officers hit him with a stun gun an unjust number of times while he was half-clothed and in bed.

Body camera footage from the Nov. 11, 2021, incident shows the officers entering the apartment complex after a woman called the police to get her then-boyfriend Devonta Scott out of the apartment.

Once inside, the male officer enters the bedroom where Scott is sleeping.

The officer asks Scott to see his hands and the two go back and forth before the officer pulls out his stun gun.

“It felt like I couldn’t move, I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t do nothing,” Scott said.

Scott’s attorney Nate Bernard filed the lawsuit against the Village of Riverdale and the two officers involved, claiming a number of allegations, including excessive force against the male officer.

“The officer had his taser unholstered, he had that in his hand even before interacting with my client,” Bernard said. “He had no information that my client was armed and dangerous.”

According to the lawsuit, the male officer unjustifiably, unreasonably and unnecessarily hit Scott with a stun gun three times, causing him to violently fall off the bed.

“Now I have a little stuttering problem as I talk and I still kind of feel it when I move my body,” Scott said.

After Scott was hit with the stun gun, he was arrested and charged with resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Bernard said that wasn’t a valid charge.

“The officer specifically stated that my client refused to show his hands, however, the law is very clear that in order for somebody to be charged with resisting or obstructing, there needs to be some physical manifestation,” Bernard said.

Scott’s girlfriend at the time was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

The Village of Riverdale hasn’t returned WGN-TV’s request for comment yet.