SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State legislators have passed a bill which takes steps toward development of the much-discussed South Suburban Airport.

HB2531 is headed to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk and, if signed, it will direct the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to create a list of qualifications for proposals to build the cargo airport in Peotone, which is about 40 miles south of Chicago.

It’s a development which has been debated for roughly four decades, and IDOT has spent nearly $100 million buying more than 4,500 acres over the years.

The bill passed the House on March 21 by a vote of 72-40, and the Senate on Wednesday by a vote of 33-20. A group of senators plan to discussed the potential airport Thursday and took reporter questions. Watch the entire press conference in the video above.