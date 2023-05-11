DOLTON, Ill. — A search is underway in Dolton after a carjacking suspect led police on a pursuit Thursday morning.

A source with police said a carjacking suspect led officers on a chase that ended in the area of 130th Street and South Doty Avenue in Dolton on Thursday.

According to police sources, an off-duty officer’s vehicle was reportedly rear-ended as the carjacking suspect attempted to get away. The suspect has been described as a 30-year-old man driving a red Hyundai.

No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Dolton Police Department, Chicago Police Department, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office responded to scene as the search for the suspect continues.

No further information has been provided at this time.

