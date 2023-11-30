KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — Kankakee County is moving to encrypt public safety scanners, according to its communication center.

The Kankakee County Communication Center is beginning the project soon and starting with police channels. That is expected to take three to six months and then fire/EMS channels will be encrypted.

The general public and media outlets will not be able to hear transmissions in real time.

The county is citing three reasons for the move; officer safety, citizen privacy and reporting accuracy.

The county said agencies will distribute information through social media when it’s “appropriate and factual.

The county pointed to the Freedom of Information Act as a way to still obtain information.

In Chicago, the city began encrypting police scanners last year on a thirty-minute delay.