COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — A bank robbery in Country Club Hills has FBI agents searching for answers on Tuesday afternoon.

FBI officials say agents were called to the scene at Old National Bank in the 4100 block of 183rd Street after reports of a robbery on Tuesday.

According to agents, three men entered the bank while brandishing two rifles and a handgun and made verbal demands for money.

Agents say the men fed the scene after the robbery and are currently at large.

Currently, it is unclear what time the robbery took place or how much money the individuals got away with. Agents say no photos were captured of the men involved.

Those with information on Tuesday’s robbery can report tips at tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI. Agents say submitted tips may be worth a reward.