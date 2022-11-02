FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Two days after an alleged sexual assault at a south suburban high school, attorney Stephanie White and the mother of the alleged victim spoke out at a press conference against school administrators.

The mother said her teen daughter was kept in a room for nearly four hours after she reported what she said was a violent sexual assault in a theater classroom at Homewood-Flossmoor High School Monday morning.

“There’s not enough security,” said the mother, who asked media to keep her and her daughter’s names anonymous to protect the family’s identity. “There’s not enough adult supervision.”

In a statement released Tuesday, the mother said the school waited over an hour to notify her of the sexual assault and when family arrived on campus, they were left sitting in a room for at least an hour and 20 minutes before the school released her daughter to them.

“They made us wait in a conference room for over total, probably close to an hour and a half before they would release her,” the mother said.

Flossmoor police took a male student in for questioning, but later released him into his father’s custody.

No charges have been filed and it is still unclear at this time if the school has taken any disciplinary action against the accused student.