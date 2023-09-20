CALUMET CITY, Ill. — South suburban emergency officials will be in Calumet City Wednesday following Sunday’s storms that caused widespread flooding damage.

The damage was so bad at Dolton’s Thornridge High School students will be learning remotely Wednesday and Thursday. Flooding damaged the heating and electrical systems at the school.

Nine-to-10 inches of rain fell Sunday causing sewers to back up and streets to flood — as well as homes.

On Wednesday, city and county leaders will discuss the clean-up effort — as well as pass along information for people looking for some help.

FEMA is already on the ground after a federal disaster declaration was made for flooding that happened back in late June and July. That disaster recovery center opened last week at the Calumet City Library.

In a statement, the mayor of Calumet City said the infrustructure has been neglected for more than 35 years and since taking over, fixing it has become a priority.

An outside consulting firm has been helping the city highlight and fix problems not only felt in Calumet City, but all over the south suburbs.