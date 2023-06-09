HICKORY HILLS, Ill. — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning in south suburban Hickory Hills.

According to authorities, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting while walking to their vehicles outside of Prime Time Restaurant, located at 7750 West 95th Street.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence and is believed to be related to an earlier altercation inside the restaurant.

No further details have been provided at this time.