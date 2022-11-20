FRANKFORT, Ill. — The Will County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a man from Frankfort who went missing Monday.

Luis Padilla, 55, was last seen leaving his home in the 7700 block of West North Avenue in Frankfort on a blue mountain bike in his Chef Claus Country Cookin’ uniform (a light blue shirt with black pants) at around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.

According to police, residents reached out with photos and videos to help the search, but they have yet to find Padilla or his bike.

Below is a slideshow of pictures featuring Padilla:

If you or someone you know has information that could help police find Padilla, you are encouraged to reach out to Detective Topolewski of the Will County Sheriff’s Office at ktopolewski@willcountysheriff.org or submit an anonymous tip at willcosheriff.org.